Maxim Group Downgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Hold

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Joint has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,651,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,650,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 785,712 shares of company stock worth $8,191,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

