Mdex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and $1.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

