Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
