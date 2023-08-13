Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 7,606 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.