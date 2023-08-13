Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 121,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

