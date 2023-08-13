Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

