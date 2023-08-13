Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

