Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,330.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,223.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.