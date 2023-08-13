Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

