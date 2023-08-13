MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MELI. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,330.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,223.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

