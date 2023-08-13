Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

