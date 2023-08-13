MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.35 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 440,571 shares of company stock worth $1,396,623.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
