MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.35 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 440,571 shares of company stock worth $1,396,623.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

