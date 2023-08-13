MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 13,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Insider Activity at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,351,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 440,571 shares of company stock worth $1,396,623.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

