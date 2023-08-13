MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 13,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Insider Activity at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,351,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 440,571 shares of company stock worth $1,396,623.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

