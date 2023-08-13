MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
MMT opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.