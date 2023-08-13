MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MMT opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

