MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0368 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MFV opened at $4.17 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

