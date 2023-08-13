MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0368 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MFV opened at $4.17 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Special Value Trust
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.