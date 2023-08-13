Midas (MIDAS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.20

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

