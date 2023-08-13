MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

