MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
MIND Technology Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of MIND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 11,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,609. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.50. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Featured Stories
