Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.33

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $29.46. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 1,482 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.