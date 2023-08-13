Monero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.64 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $158.42 or 0.00541219 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $74.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00781207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00121809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,318,023 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

