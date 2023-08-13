Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,837. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

