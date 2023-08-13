Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $165.41 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $165.41 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,079,902,860 coins and its circulating supply is 712,049,448 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.