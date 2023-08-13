Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $39.70 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00018057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $39.70 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,919,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,482,059 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

