MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

