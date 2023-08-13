Motco Acquires 32,526 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4,581.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

