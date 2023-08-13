Motco Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

