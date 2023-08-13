Motco Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Motco purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $44,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OKE opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

