Motco Sells 150 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Motco lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Entergy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,497 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $96.31 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.