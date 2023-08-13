National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

National Vision Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. National Vision has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Read Our Latest Report on EYE

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 359,545 shares during the period.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.