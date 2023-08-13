New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in July

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 595,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 477.4 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.18.
