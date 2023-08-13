New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in July

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 595,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 477.4 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.18.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

About New China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.