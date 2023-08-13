Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 134,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 94,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

