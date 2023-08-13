Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

