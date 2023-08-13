Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $223.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

