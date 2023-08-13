Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,707,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $339.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

