Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.73. The stock had a trading volume of 439,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

