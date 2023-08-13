Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. 3,180,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
