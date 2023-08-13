Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

