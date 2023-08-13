Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 138,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,790. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.18.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.
