NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NNN REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NNN REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NNN REIT by 139.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 87,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN opened at $39.66 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

