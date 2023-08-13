Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

