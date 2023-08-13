Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 84.66%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S shares are set to split on Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

