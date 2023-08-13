Nuance Investments LLC Has $67.54 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,037 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Water Works worth $67,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.20. 461,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,117. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

