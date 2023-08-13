Nuance Investments LLC Sells 6,949 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. California Water Service Group comprises about 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.50% of California Water Service Group worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 301,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,218. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

