Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE JLS opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $17.63.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
