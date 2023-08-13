Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE JLS opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

