Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NQP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.