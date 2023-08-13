Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NQP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.