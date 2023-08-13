Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $17.34 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

