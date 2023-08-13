Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NPV opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.