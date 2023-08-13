NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its 200-day moving average is $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

