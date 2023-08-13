Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.05 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.8 %

ONTO stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $126.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

