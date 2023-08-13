Oppenheimer Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

FRPT stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

